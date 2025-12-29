Russia-Ukraine deal 'closer than ever': Trump after meeting Zelenskyy

United States President Donald Trump has said that peace talks to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict are "closer than ever before." This comes after a "terrific meeting" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Despite the progress, Trump acknowledged that negotiations remain complicated and could still fail, potentially prolonging the war for years.

Meeting update Trump optimistic about progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks After the meeting, Trump told reporters that both sides had made significant progress toward ending the war. He said, "We've done very well. We've had discussions on just about every subject," adding that two parties had "made a lot of progress on ending that war." Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke with Trump before the meeting between the US President and Zelenskyy, with Trump describing Moscow as "serious" about peace, despite ongoing attacks.

Ongoing negotiations Territorial concessions remain major sticking point Both Trump and Zelenskyy acknowledged that deciding the future of the Donbas region is a major sticking point in ongoing negotiations. The current plan would stop the war at existing frontlines and establish a demilitarized zone. On the longstanding Russian demand for territorial concessions, Trump said, "It's unresolved, but it's getting a lot closer. That's a very tough issue, but one that I think will get resolved."

Peace framework Zelenskyy expresses willingness for territorial concessions Zelenskyy has expressed willingness to consider territorial concessions in a referendum. He said the peace framework proposed by Trump was "90% agreed" and security guarantees were "100% agreed." Both leaders are finalizing a prosperity plan for Ukraine. After their talks, they spoke with key European leaders who are concerned about decisions that could embolden Russia.