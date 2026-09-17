Russia, China reject US's 'sanctions bill from hell'

"We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this bill...It falls under the category of unfriendly actions...the imposition of any additional sanctions by the US would certainly complicate efforts to find peace settlement in Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The bill, dubbed 'sanctions bill from hell' by Graham, targets Russia's energy and defense industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" of tankers that avoid existing sanctions to deprive Moscow of funds used to pay for its war against Ukraine.