Russian aircraft enter South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone
What's the story
Several Russian aircraft entered South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the country's military said. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) clarified that the planes did not breach South Korean airspace, correcting earlier reports from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. An alert for Ulleung Island was briefly issued but rescinded within minutes as no immediate threat was detected.
Military response
Fighter jets scrambled as precautionary measure
The JCS said South Korean fighter jets were scrambled as a precautionary measure when the Russian aircraft approached the ADIZ.
They carried out "tactical maneuvers" to prevent any potential incident, although details on the number and types of aircraft involved were not immediately disclosed.
The evacuation alert for Ulleung Island was issued at 7:52am local time but lifted three minutes later after authorities confirmed that the planes had exited the danger zone.
Identity clarification
Initial confusion over aircraft's identity
There was initial confusion over the identity of the aircraft, with different government authorities suggesting possible involvement from either Russia or North Korea.
A separate warning from the North Gyeongsang provincial government mistakenly referred to a potential North Korean aircraft.
This incident comes after South Korea had scrambled fighter jets last week in response to similar incursions by Russian military aircraft into its ADIZ.
Diplomatic tensions
Japan protested to Russia over similar incursion
In a related development, Japan had protested to Russia after two suspected Russian aircraft entered its airspace off the southwestern coast.
This incident has added to the ongoing tensions between these countries over airspace violations and military activities in the region.
The ADIZ is a designated area where countries monitor incoming aircraft for security threats, distinct from territorial airspace, which is under national sovereignty.