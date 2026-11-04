Russian attacks hit Kyiv causing power and water outages
Russian attacks on Wednesday hit Kyiv and nearby areas, causing major power and water outages.
Earlier in the week, guided bombs killed 40 people in Komyshuvakha village.
President Zelenskyy warned that more people could still be trapped under the rubble, highlighting just how tough things are right now.
Rescue teams search Komyshuvakha, Zelenskyy appeals
Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in Komyshuvakha. Zelenskyy is urging the world to step up support.
Meanwhile, officials from the United States, Germany, France, Britain, NATO, and the European Union were to meet later Wednesday at the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels to talk about Ukraine's future security and rebuilding plans.
On a hopeful note, Ukraine's air force says it managed to shoot down or stop 272 out of 310 Russian drones during these recent attacks.