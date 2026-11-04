Russian attacks hit Kyiv causing power and water outages

Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in Komyshuvakha. Zelenskyy is urging the world to step up support.

Meanwhile, officials from the United States, Germany, France, Britain, NATO, and the European Union were to meet later Wednesday at the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels to talk about Ukraine's future security and rebuilding plans.

On a hopeful note, Ukraine's air force says it managed to shoot down or stop 272 out of 310 Russian drones during these recent attacks.