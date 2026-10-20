Russian drone strike kills 6 in Nova Vodolaha, Kharkiv
World
A Russian drone hit a central park in Nova Vodolaha, Kharkiv, on October 19, killing six people, among them a 14-month-old girl in her stroller and three women.
Families had gathered there for some downtime when the attack happened.
At least 15 others were hurt, including seven children.
U.N. reports 85% Ukraine casualty rise
This tragedy comes as civilian casualties keep climbing in Ukraine. The U.N. says September saw an 85% jump from last year, with over 2,400 people killed or injured.
With Russia also targeting energy infrastructure and winter coming up fast, many Ukrainians now face even tougher days ahead.