Russian drone strike sinks Turkish owned grain ship Royad Mammadov
A Russian drone strike sank the Turkish-owned grain ship Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, leaving two crew members dead and 11 rescued.
The attack happened in neutral waters as the ship was carrying corn.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said it was two Russian drones, and Romanian officials said the vessel caught fire about 30 nautical miles off their coast.
Sinking underscores Black Sea shipping risks
The Royad Mammadov was sunk about 30 nautical miles south of Sfantu Gheorghe, within Romania's exclusive economic zone, with Azerbaijani and Indian nationals among those on board (sadly, the captain was among those who died).
This incident highlights growing risks for ships in the Black Sea due to ongoing conflict, with more reports of drones and unexploded munitions threatening maritime safety.
Turkey has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks affecting Black Sea shipping and Turkish seafarers, and Erdogan called the strikes "unacceptable."
Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea.