Russian drone strike sinks Turkish owned grain ship Royad Mammadov

The Royad Mammadov was sunk about 30 nautical miles south of Sfantu Gheorghe, within Romania's exclusive economic zone, with Azerbaijani and Indian nationals among those on board (sadly, the captain was among those who died).

This incident highlights growing risks for ships in the Black Sea due to ongoing conflict, with more reports of drones and unexploded munitions threatening maritime safety.

Turkey has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks affecting Black Sea shipping and Turkish seafarers, and Erdogan called the strikes "unacceptable."

Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea.