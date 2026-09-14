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Home / News / World News / Russia hits Ukrainian train shortly after Boris Johnson leaves station
Russia hits Ukrainian train shortly after Boris Johnson leaves station
No casualties were reported

Russia hits Ukrainian train shortly after Boris Johnson leaves station

By Snehil Singh
Sep 14, 2026
02:16 pm
What's the story

A Russian drone strike hit a Ukrainian train near the Ukraine-Poland border on Sunday. The attack took place at Yahodyn, hitting the engine of the train. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as all passengers had been evacuated before the strike, according to Ukrainian authorities cited by the BBC. The incident occurred shortly after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and top European security officials passed through the same station.

Official statements

Russia claims it targeted railway infrastructure

Russian authorities confirmed the attack, claiming they had targeted "railway infrastructure" in western Ukraine.

However, Ukraine's state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia speculated that the diplomatic train carrying Johnson and other European officials could have been the intended target, having departed the station earlier than scheduled.

Former CIA chief David Petraeus, who was at Yahodyn station on a different train during the strike, called it "terrifying."

Timely evacuation

Evacuation order issued before strike

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state railway company, said an evacuation order was given just 15 minutes before the strike by a Russian jet-propelled drone.

The diplomatic train had left earlier than scheduled due to constant threats of Russian strikes.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, who attended the same conference in Kyiv as Johnson, revealed his train was told to prepare for evacuation but was later cleared to continue its journey.

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Call to action

Johnson calls for stronger air defenses for Ukraine

Johnson took to social media platform X to express his shock at the attack.

He wrote, "I don't know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning."

He likened it to the "random and senseless attack Ukrainians are enduring every day - even on civilian railways," and called for stronger air defenses for Ukraine.

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Twitter Post

Boris Johnson's post on X

Official response

Ukrainian foreign minister calls for more sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the "barbaric strikes" at Yahodyn as "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin's terror 'knocking' directly on the doors of the EU and NATO." He called for more sanctions against Moscow.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also held an emergency meeting to discuss this escalation, noting that Russian actions are getting closer to Poland's border.

Accusations

EU foreign policy chief accuses Russia of intimidation tactics

European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas accused Russia of trying to intimidate Western countries with this attack.

She told reporters, "I think we should act the opposite. We should show that we are there for Ukraine and we are not scared."

The incident comes amid a series of Russian attacks on trains, railway depots, petrol stations, and border crossings in Ukraine.

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