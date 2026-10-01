Russian drone struck Kyiv school but warhead did not explode

Ukraine's working hard to boost its air defenses, with President Zelenskyy pushing for faster delivery of F-16 jets and more ammunition from allies.

The country has also hit back by targeting Russian drone sites.

Meanwhile, daily life feels tense for many (one resident shared feeling overwhelmed by the constant danger), and even major infrastructure like Kyiv's Parkovyi data center has been knocked offline after repeated strikes.

On top of that, Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on 31 Russian individuals, entities, and ships linked to disinformation, efforts to evade energy sanctions and the mistreatment of Ukrainian civilians in territories seized by Russia.