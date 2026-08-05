Video: Russian drone chases Ukrainian vegetable-seller as strike kills 15
What's the story
A video has emerged showing a Russian drone hunting down a vegetable vendor in Kherson, Ukraine. The footage shows the drone chasing a man around a van before detonating as he takes cover. Police reports confirm the vendor, aged in his 50s, survived with shrapnel injuries and shock. Sharing video of the "safari" attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "The world must see...every evidence that Russia has gone mad and that its soldiers take pleasure in killing and abusing civilians."
Presidential response
'World must see this...': Zelenskyy on drone attack
Zelenskyy described the incident as a "drone 'safari'" and called for international pressure on Russia.
He said without pressure on Russia, the dismantling of its capacity for aggression, and real security guarantees, "it is simply impossible to imagine the world being able to coexist with this evil."
He said the campaign against human life must be stopped in Ukraine before it spreads further.
Twitter Post
Video shows drone hovering over vendor
Today, many were shocked by yet another video of the drone “safari” Russians are carrying out against civilians in Kherson. A Russian drone deliberately hunted down a man selling vegetables and detonated right next to him. The Russians even admitted to the crime, showing zero… pic.twitter.com/uGjC7esFwR— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 4, 2026
Victim identified
'Drone even ducked under the umbrella'
Ukrainian authorities have identified the victim as Yurii, a 52-year-old vegetable seller.
He recalled hearing a drone overhead while setting up his stall and tried to signal he wasn't filming it.
"It could see that I had tomatoes out, some cucumbers and eggplants laid out on the floor," Yurii said.
"It even ducked under the umbrella when I was running away round the other side."
Casualty report
15 killed in Russian attack
Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday that Russian strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region killed 15 people and injured more than 50 others.
"Rescue workers are continuing to operate under high-risk conditions, as the risk of further enemy strikes persists," the State Emergency Service said.
The strikes, which targeted warehouse and logistical facilities in the Kyiv region, came only days after Moscow claimed debris from a Ukrainian drone crashed into a beach in southern Russia, killing at least seven people.