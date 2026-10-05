Russian drones hit Turkish ship in Black Sea killing captain
World
A Turkish cargo ship in the Black Sea was hit by Russian drones on Monday while carrying corn through neutral waters.
The ship's captain was killed and one crew member was injured. The crew included people from India and Azerbaijan.
Zelensky confirms attack in neutral waters
Ukrainian President Zelensky confirmed the attack happened in neutral waters, sharing that 11 crew members were rescued.
He expressed condolences to those affected and called for international cooperation to keep Black Sea shipping safe, stressing that attacks on civilian vessels put everyone at risk.