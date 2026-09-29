Russian military plane crashes, killing 6 on board 

The Russian Air Force has sent a team to the crash site to investigate the incident.

This is not the first such incident in recent months.

In June, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed during a training flight in Siberia's Irkutsk region, but crew members survived after ejecting from the aircraft.

Earlier this year on March 31, an An-26 military transport plane crashed into a cliff in Crimea due to possible technical malfunction, killing 29 people onboard.