Russian military plane crashes, killing 6 on board
What's the story
A Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bomber of the Russian military crashed in the Amur Region, north of China. The incident took place during a training flight on Tuesday and resulted in the deaths of six crew members. One survivor was hospitalized with injuries. The aircraft was not carrying any munitions, according to TASS. Initial reports suggested a possible fuel explosion or engine failure as reasons for the crash, but no official confirmation has been given yet.
Ongoing probe
Investigation launched into the incident
The Russian Air Force has sent a team to the crash site to investigate the incident.
This is not the first such incident in recent months.
In June, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed during a training flight in Siberia's Irkutsk region, but crew members survived after ejecting from the aircraft.
Earlier this year on March 31, an An-26 military transport plane crashed into a cliff in Crimea due to possible technical malfunction, killing 29 people onboard.
Twitter Post
Videos showing crash
Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bomber/missile carrier crashed in Amur Oblast, Far East Russia.— Status-6 (@Archer83Able) September 29, 2026
Its six crew-members have perished, while one survived and was transferred to a medical facility with medium injuries, Russian Defense Ministry informed.
The crash occured shortly… pic.twitter.com/iQT8YEDEzD
Strategic location
Possible fuel explosion or engine failure
The recent crash site was near the village of Krasnoyanovo in Amur region, close to Ukrainka air base, which is one of Russia's largest long-range Air Force bases.
According to the Telegram channel Baza, which has ties to the Russian security services, the aircraft belongs to Ukrainka.
Per reports, Russia, facing heavy Ukrainian strikes on air bases in regions closer to Ukraine, has relocated an undisclosed number of strategic bombers, such as the Tu-95, to rear hubs like Ukrainka.