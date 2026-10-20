Russian missile, drone attack kills at least 9 in Ukraine
World
A Russian missile and drone attack just killed at least nine people in Ukraine, hitting multiple regions and causing power outages in 12 regions of Ukraine.
This happened while President Zelenskyy was in Norway, meeting with US and European officials to boost Ukraine's air defenses and talk about teaming up on weapons production.
Zelenskyy presses US for Patriot systems
While in Norway, Zelenskyy pressed the US for Patriot air defense systems, saying delays are putting lives at risk.
He also pointed out that Kyiv got no advance warning about the latest attacks, making real-time intelligence sharing even more crucial right now.