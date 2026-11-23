Russia's airstrikes in Ukraine kill at least 15 people: Reports
What's the story
Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's Kyiv region have left at least 15 people dead, according to reports. The attacks included a devastating strike on a residential building in Dymer, which led to the collapse of the structure and killed 11 people. Rescuers are now working tirelessly to search for any residents who may still be trapped under the rubble.
Expanded attacks
Attacks on supermarket, private home
The Russian strikes also targeted a supermarket in Vyshneve, killing three people and injuring 15 others, including three children.
A private home in Bila Tserkva was also hit, killing one person and setting the building on fire.
These attacks come as Moscow has intensified its aerial bombardments on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with winter approaching.
Ongoing rescue efforts
Rescuers search for people under rubble
Ukrainian State Emergency Service confirmed that the dead include a teenager and a woman in her forties.
They said that rescuers are still looking for 11 people who are "not responding or cannot be reached."
They have rescued several people from the rubble, including a 79-year-old woman and a child.
International response
Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine: Human rights ombudsman
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, has condemned the attacks as part of "Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine." He urged the world to take action against these acts of terror.
The strikes come after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed a "much more painful" response to Ukrainian attacks on the Crimea bridge.
Escalating conflict
Putin warns of painful response after Crimea bridge attack
Putin's warning came after a historic summit with US counterpart Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.
The trilateral talks have sparked fears of major decisions being made regarding the war in Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe.
As temperatures drop near freezing, Moscow has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's energy network.