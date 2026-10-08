3 one-year-old Ukrainian children among 28 killed in Russian strikes
What's the story
Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Wednesday left at least 28 dead, including five children. A missile had hit an apartment block in northern Ukraine, destroying 30 flats as residents slept. The explosion destroyed half of the five-story building and shattered windows. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three of the deceased children were only one year old.
Official response
Zelenskyy calls Russian strikes 'an absolutely deliberate choice of terror'
Zelenskyy condemned the attacks, accusing Russia of deliberately targeting "ordinary cities, ordinary life."
He described the continued missile strikes against Ukraine as "an absolutely deliberate choice of terror."
"This is what Moscow chooses - despite all our efforts with partners to bring peace closer. And this is a clear reason why more pressure on Russia is needed and why Ukraine needs more defense packages," he wrote on X.
Seven other children were also among those injured in this attack.
Attack aftermath
Missiles hit high-rise building in Kremenchuk
The missile attacks also killed two people in Kremenchuk when missiles hit a high-rise building. Two more were killed in Oleksandriya.
In Kyiv, a fire caused by a strike in the Darnytskyi neighborhood killed two people.
The city has been under increased attack as winter approaches, with residents taking shelter in subway stations amid fears of further strikes
"The whole of Kyiv is in a state of fear," a resident told AFP.
Defense measures
Ukraine's air force intercepted five ballistic missiles
Ukraine's air force said it intercepted five ballistic missiles, 39 cruise missiles, and over 100 drones, including 46 of Russia's jet-powered drones, which have caused extensive damage in recent weeks on Wednesday morning.
That would still mean that up to 26 cruise or ballistic missiles penetrated its defenses.