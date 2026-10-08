3 one-year-old Ukrainian children among 28 killed in Russian strikes 

Zelenskyy condemned the attacks, accusing Russia of deliberately targeting "ordinary cities, ordinary life."

He described the continued missile strikes against Ukraine as "an absolutely deliberate choice of terror."

"This is what Moscow chooses - despite all our efforts with partners to bring peace closer. And this is a clear reason why more pressure on Russia is needed and why Ukraine needs more defense packages," he wrote on X.

Seven other children were also among those injured in this attack.