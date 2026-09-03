USS Abraham Lincoln sailors choosing this over Thailand's bars, fleshpots

The USS Abraham Lincoln had left its home port of San Diego in November, only to be diverted to the Middle East for military operations in the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The ship's stopover in Thailand is on its way back to California from the Gulf.

Pattaya's tourism industry, hit by conflict in the Middle East, has been hoping that the sailors, arriving with nine months' unspent wages while at sea, will bring a much-needed boost.