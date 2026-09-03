USS Abraham Lincoln sailors choosing this over Thailand's bars, fleshpots
What's the story
After a record 250-day deployment, nearly 5,000 sailors from the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in Pattaya, Thailand, on Wednesday morning. But instead of heading straight to the bars and fleshpots of the city, many opted to go shopping in their first hours onshore, BBC reported. The sailors were seen at the Hard Rock Hotel, where they stayed off-ship, holding their new purchases.
Deployment details
USS Abraham Lincoln's deployment and Pattaya's tourism impact
The USS Abraham Lincoln had left its home port of San Diego in November, only to be diverted to the Middle East for military operations in the US-Israeli war with Iran.
The ship's stopover in Thailand is on its way back to California from the Gulf.
Pattaya's tourism industry, hit by conflict in the Middle East, has been hoping that the sailors, arriving with nine months' unspent wages while at sea, will bring a much-needed boost.
Crew's experience
Sailors welcomed on walking street, alcohol flows freely
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet estimated that each visitor could spend between 1,000-3,000 baht ($30-$91) a day.
Per BBC, the sailors were welcomed on Walking Street, Pattaya's famous promenade, with a huge illuminated sign.
While prostitution is technically illegal in Thailand, the sailors were reminded to stay away from the sex industry.
Alcohol flowed freely and some younger sailors were seen propping each other up due to inebriation.
Others nervously entered go-go bars with gyrating pole dancers.
Family worries
Personnel would 'conduct themselves in accordance with US law'
US Naval Attache Kristopher Robinson said they were trying to give sailors as much opportunity for rest as possible while adhering to US law and Thai laws.
He told the BBC that the personnel would "conduct themselves in accordance with US law, US naval regulations, and the laws of Thailand."
Thai authorities had earlier issued guidelines for the sailors and Marines coming ashore, warning that those who violate local laws could face prosecution.
List
US Navy regularly makes port calls in Thailand
The BBC explains that it makes sense for the ship to make a stop in Pattaya.
The US Navy regularly makes port calls in Thailand, a long-standing treaty ally, following well-established protocols.
It is also in the ship's route from the Gulf to California, allowing the crew to unwind and take a break from the stresses of life on the warship that had been marred by reports of terrible living conditions and bad mental health onboard, including suicide attempts.