PM of world's least-corrupted nation gets salary hike of $1M
What's the story
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced a major salary hike for political leaders in the city-state. The increase adds over 60% to what are already the world's highest ministerial salaries. Wong's benchmark annual salary will go up from Sg$2.2 million ($1.7 million) to Sg$3.6 million ($2.85 million), while deputy prime ministers' benchmarks will rise from Sg$1.87 million to Sg$3.06 million.
Salary details
Wong to donate entire salary increase
Cabinet ministers in Singapore will now earn between Sg$1.80 million and Sg$2.88 million, depending on their seniority and portfolio weightage.
Wong has said that he would donate the entire increase in his salary to "suitable good causes" during his term.
Even before this hike, Singaporean PM's salary was much higher than that of leaders in countries like the United States and other G7 nations.
Public concern
Pay raises recommended by independent committee
Wong acknowledged that "political salaries are a difficult and emotive issue," adding that he understands why Singaporeans scrutinize them closely.
However, the issue is "ultimately about whether Singapore will continue to have the quality of political leadership we need to take our country forward" in the decades ahead, he said.
The pay raises were recommended by an independent committee, with existing office holders receiving a one-off adjustment of up to 9% from October 15, depending on individual circumstances, including performance.
Historical context
Last ministerial salary adjustment was 15 years ago
Any subsequent changes will be based on individual performance and responsibilities, Wong said.
The last time Singapore adjusted ministerial salaries was 15 years ago.
The city-state is often ranked among the world's least corrupt countries and has a long-standing tradition of high-end salaries for political leaders to attract talent and ensure good governance.