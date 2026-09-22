Sam Altman: Trump and Xi could win Nobel Peace Prize

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks US President Trump and China's President Xi could actually win a Nobel Peace Prize, if they join forces to set foundational AI safety rules.

In a chat with Fortune, Altman called getting the US and China on the same page about AI risks "I think that'd be a wonderful accomplishment."

He brought this up just before a big state dinner on September 24, with tech executives expected to be there with leaders of the world's two largest economies.