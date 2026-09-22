Sam Altman: Trump and Xi could win Nobel Peace Prize
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks US President Trump and China's President Xi could actually win a Nobel Peace Prize, if they join forces to set foundational AI safety rules.
In a chat with Fortune, Altman called getting the US and China on the same page about AI risks "I think that'd be a wonderful accomplishment."
He brought this up just before a big state dinner on September 24, with tech executives expected to be there with leaders of the world's two largest economies.
Tech CEOs to discuss AI standards
The upcoming White House dinner isn't just about fancy food: it's a chance for top tech CEOs like Altman, Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), and execs from Apple, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm to sit down with political leaders.
The goal? Figure out how both sides can work together on responsible AI standards that actually keep people safe.
It's all about making sure tech moves forward in a way that works for everyone.