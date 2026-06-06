'Threats of sanctions would boomerang': Putin on India's strategic autonomy
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his support for India's strategic autonomy, saying any attempt to impose sanctions on New Delhi would backfire under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin said India has always pursued policies aligned with its national interests and will continue to do so. "India always acts as a sovereign country, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, any potential threats of sanctions would boomerang," he said.
Defense ties
Russia-India defense cooperation unique, says Putin
Putin highlighted the unique nature of Russia-India defense cooperation, which goes beyond mere trade. He emphasized mutual trust and joint research and development as key components of this partnership. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile program was cited as a successful example of this collaboration, with both Indian and Russian experts working together from its inception.
Procurement independence
India has independent foreign policy: Putin
When asked if India could face sanctions for buying Russian defense systems, Putin said New Delhi's foreign policy is independent and based on national interests. He stressed that India's defense procurement decisions would be based on operational needs rather than external political pressures. "India is a sovereign country, and it is free to choose those products that they consider to be most up-to-date and most applicable for them," he said.
Historical context
Putin recalls US visa denial incident for Modi
Putin also recalled the time when PM Modi was denied a US visa before he became prime minister, contrasting it with the strong ties between India and the United States today. He said this incident showed India's ability to navigate changing geopolitical circumstances. "We all remember the time when Prime Minister Modi was banned from going to the territory of the United States of America," he said.
Unwavering commitment
Russia's defense cooperation with India not influenced by politics
Putin stressed that Moscow's defense cooperation with India is not influenced by the political climate. He said Russia would continue to honor agreements made with New Delhi, regardless of changing global dynamics. "Our cooperation with India, just like with all other partners of ours, is not subject to the political environment," he said.