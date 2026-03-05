Sarah Ferguson 'homeless' after former Prince Andrew's Epstein relation

Sarah Ferguson is without a permanent home and is currently staying with friends, according to Page Six. This comes after she and her ex-husband, former Prince Andrew , were evicted from their royal residence due to Andrew's involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . The couple had lived together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor even after their divorce in 1996.

Reluctance Priscilla Presley was among the few to offer her shelter Ferguson has reportedly been staying with friends, including Priscilla Presley, since losing her home. However, her former benefactors are now hesitant to offer her shelter due to the recent Epstein revelations. An insider told the outlet, "Everyone's telling her that now's not a good time." "A lot of people actually really like her, but being associated with anyone associated with Epstein just isn't wise right now."

Family dynamics Eugenie and Beatrice are wary of the potential fallout Ferguson's daughter, Princess Eugenie, lives in New York City. However, both mother and daughter believe having Ferguson around could be detrimental to the family. Another source added, "Now that Andrew has lost his royal title, the girls [Eugenie and older sister Beatrice] are the only members of the family who are real royals." "It's more important than ever for them to be kept as far away from the scandal as possible."

