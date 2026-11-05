Saudi Arabia and Syria sign defense pact in Riyadh
World
Saudi Arabia and Syria just signed a new defense agreement, aiming to boost their military partnership as security worries grow in the region, especially with threats from Yemen's Houthi group.
The deal was sealed during Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Riyadh, marking a big step in warming ties between the two countries.
Saudi Arabia pledges $403 million+ to Syria
Alongside the defense pact, Saudi Arabia pledged over $403 million in development loans aimed at supporting development and public service sectors in Syria.
This financial support shows Riyadh is serious about supporting Syria's recovery and strengthening their economic relationship going forward.