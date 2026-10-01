Saudi Arabia sends 224 million riyals to Yemen amid Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia is sending 224 million riyals ($59.66 million) in budget support to Yemen's internationally recognized government, just as Houthi attacks are ramping up.

The funding, announced by Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohamed Al Jabir, is meant to help Yemen keep its finances afloat and maintain some stability while things heat up on the ground.

This move shows Riyadh backing its ally at a time when vital shipping routes and regional security are under real pressure.