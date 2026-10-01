Saudi Arabia sends 224 million riyals to Yemen amid Houthi attacks
Saudi Arabia is sending 224 million riyals ($59.66 million) in budget support to Yemen's internationally recognized government, just as Houthi attacks are ramping up.
The funding, announced by Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohamed Al Jabir, is meant to help Yemen keep its finances afloat and maintain some stability while things heat up on the ground.
This move shows Riyadh backing its ally at a time when vital shipping routes and regional security are under real pressure.
Houthi attacks target Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Houthi forces have been targeting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial path for global trade, forcing Riyadh to move schools online after drone threats and prompting Saudi-led forces to intercept missiles headed for cities like Taif and Yanbu.
These disruptions not only threaten everyday life but also put Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic plans at risk.
The financial aid aims to help Yemen weather these challenges and keep things running despite the ongoing conflict.