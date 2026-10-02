Saudi authorities say Mecca's Grand Mosque arrest not suicide bombing
World
Heard the buzz about a bombing attempt at Mecca's Grand Mosque?
Saudi authorities have set the record straight: there was no suicide bombing.
The person arrested was actually taken in for harassment and causing panic and fear among passersby, not for any explosive threat.
Saudi authorities: case with public prosecution
Officials say legal action is underway, with the case now in the hands of the Public Prosecution.
They're also reminding everyone to trust only official sources to avoid spreading false news.
This comes at a tense time in the region, especially after a recent mid-air incident on a Flydubai flight added to concerns about public safety and security.