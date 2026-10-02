Saudi coalition intercepts missiles and drones near Jazan, Khamis Mushait
On Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition intercepted two missiles and four drones launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward the southern city of Jazan, near energy and oil facilities, and the southwest city of Khamis Mushait, home to an airbase.
The Saudi Civil Defence says debris from the interception of a ballistic missile in Khamis Mushait province caused only "limited material damage."
Coalition blames Houthis for renewed attacks
The Saudi-led coalition blames the "Houthi terrorist militia" for ramping up attacks since July, when renewed hostilities shattered a years-long truce.
Recently, Houthis have tightened their grip on Yemen's Red Sea coast and blocked Saudi energy exports.
The wider conflict began in 2014 when Houthis took over Sanaa, leading to years of fighting, outside intervention, and a vast humanitarian crisis in Yemen.