Saudi coalition destroys Houthi missile launchers after Riyadh attack
What's the story
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has destroyed four ballistic missile launchers, a depot, and tunnels belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi group, AFP reported. This comes after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a new attack on Riyadh's international airport. The operation was carried out as part of efforts to counter escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia's capital.
Security measures
Explosions heard in Riyadh
The coalition's operation comes after explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.
Authorities subsequently sent text messages to residents warning them of a "hostile aerial threat" to the city.
The Houthis have been targeting Riyadh heavily in recent weeks, leading to heightened regional security concerns and large-scale flight disruptions.
On Monday, the Houthis said once again they had attacked the airport "with a ballistic missile, striking the target with precision", according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.
Defense response
Saudi air defenses intercept missiles
Saudi air defenses have been successful in intercepting missiles launched by the Houthis.
The operation "focused on cutting off Houthi militia supply lines between areas under their control," the Saudi-led military coalition's spokesman Turki al-Maliki posted on social media.
The move comes amid rising tensions and security concerns in the region.