Saudi coalition destroys Houthi missile launchers after Riyadh attack

The coalition's operation comes after explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

Authorities subsequently sent text messages to residents warning them of a "hostile aerial threat" to the city.

The Houthis have been targeting Riyadh heavily in recent weeks, leading to heightened regional security concerns and large-scale flight disruptions.

On Monday, the Houthis said once again they had attacked the airport "with a ballistic missile, striking the target with precision", according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.