Saudi oil export stocks could run out within days unless...

The report comes as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi troops launch attacks on Saudi targets and capture the critical island of Perim in the Bab al-Mandab strait, strengthening their grip over the narrow waterway.

Saudi Arabia has enough crude at Yanbu for only five to seven days of exports, sources told Reuters.

According to the country's Ministry of Energy, specialized teams have begun steps to "secure the pipeline and assess its safety," but no timeline of when it would resume was given.