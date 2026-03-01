Saudi Crown Prince privately urged Trump to strike Iran: Report

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly urged United States President Donald Trump to launch military action against Iran . The information was revealed by the Washington Post, which said that bin Salman made several private calls to Trump last month. This comes even after the Crown Prince had publicly supported diplomatic solutions between Washington and Tehran.

Strike details US and Israel launch strikes on Iranian sites The United States and Israel have carried out a joint military strike on Iranian military and governmental sites. The action comes after stalled nuclear talks and allegations that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities. Trump confirmed the "heavy and pinpoint bombing" would continue for as long as necessary, escalating tensions in the region.

Retaliation Iran retaliates, targets US and Israeli positions across Persian Gulf In response to the US-Israel strikes, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at US and Israeli positions across the Persian Gulf. The Iranian forces also targeted Gulf Arab nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. This has led to flight disruptions and emergency alerts in several countries due to heightened tensions.

Condemnation Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian attacks on the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The ministry stressed that these actions "cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way." After Iran's retaliation, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also spoke to leaders from the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan. He expressed Saudi Arabia's readiness to support them in "responding to the brutal Iranian attacks."

