Saudi Crown Prince privately urged Trump to strike Iran: Report
What's the story
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly urged United States President Donald Trump to launch military action against Iran. The information was revealed by the Washington Post, which said that bin Salman made several private calls to Trump last month. This comes even after the Crown Prince had publicly supported diplomatic solutions between Washington and Tehran.
Strike details
US and Israel launch strikes on Iranian sites
The United States and Israel have carried out a joint military strike on Iranian military and governmental sites. The action comes after stalled nuclear talks and allegations that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities. Trump confirmed the "heavy and pinpoint bombing" would continue for as long as necessary, escalating tensions in the region.
Retaliation
Iran retaliates, targets US and Israeli positions across Persian Gulf
In response to the US-Israel strikes, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at US and Israeli positions across the Persian Gulf. The Iranian forces also targeted Gulf Arab nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. This has led to flight disruptions and emergency alerts in several countries due to heightened tensions.
Condemnation
Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian attacks on the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The ministry stressed that these actions "cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way." After Iran's retaliation, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also spoke to leaders from the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan. He expressed Saudi Arabia's readiness to support them in "responding to the brutal Iranian attacks."
Leadership vacuum
Reports of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei's death
The conflict has also seen the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His death has created a leadership vacuum in the Islamic Republic, raising concerns over regional stability. Iranian state media have confirmed Khamenei's death and announced a 40-day national mourning period, as authorities prepare for a succession process according to constitutional provisions.