Saudi executes Hassan Zaki al-Faraj amid U.N. and HRW criticism
World
Saudi Arabia has executed Hassan Zaki al-Faraj, who was 14 when he committed his crimes.
Now 29, his execution has sparked strong criticism from the U.N. and Human Rights Watch, which say this goes against international law.
Saudi officials said the charges were tied to counterterrorism.
Rights groups cite torture, counterterrorism loophole
Human rights groups say al-Faraj's case had serious problems: he reportedly faced torture and didn't get a lawyer after being arrested in 2017.
Although Saudi Arabia banned the death penalty for minors in 2020, that rule doesn't cover counterterrorism cases like his.
The U.N. also pointed out that other young people in Saudi Arabia could still face execution under similar circumstances.