Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi missile launchers and tunnels in Yemen
World
The Saudi-led coalition destroyed four Houthi missile launchers in Yemen, along with a depot and tunnels.
This move came as the Houthis claimed a new attack on Riyadh's international airport, amid flight disruptions and heightened regional security concerns.
Riyadh explosions spark aerial threat warnings
Riyadh has seen a spike in attacks lately, with recent explosions sparking warnings about a "hostile aerial threat." The coalition says these strikes are part of the broader escalation.
With tensions running high, both sides are staying alert as the situation keeps evolving.