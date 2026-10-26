Saudi-led coalition intercepts ballistic missile headed for Riyadh international airport

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki confirmed the missile was intercepted and said launchers in Sanaa were destroyed in response.

The attack follows a deadly strike earlier this month and has forced the investment conference to be postponed until 2027.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that Riyadh's airport is still at risk and advised airlines to steer clear, as the conflict continues to shake up travel plans and daily life across the region.