Saudi-led coalition intercepts ballistic missile headed for Riyadh international airport
The Saudi-led military coalition just stopped a ballistic missile that was headed for Riyadh's international airport, reportedly fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
This comes right after a string of explosions in the city and fresh warnings about possible air attacks, keeping tensions high.
Turki Al-Malki says Sanaa launchers destroyed
Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki confirmed the missile was intercepted and said launchers in Sanaa were destroyed in response.
The attack follows a deadly strike earlier this month and has forced the investment conference to be postponed until 2027.
Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that Riyadh's airport is still at risk and advised airlines to steer clear, as the conflict continues to shake up travel plans and daily life across the region.