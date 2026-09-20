Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Riyadh, intercepted by Saudi-led coalition
What's the story
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis has reported that the Iran-backed group launched a ballistic missile at Riyadh early Saturday. The missile was intercepted and destroyed by the coalition forces, according to Major-General Turki al-Maliki, a spokesperson for the coalition forces. The Houthis also reportedly tried to target civilians and infrastructure in Bisha, Taif, Farasan, and Yanbu but were thwarted by Saudi Arabia's air defenses.
Rebel claims
Houthis claim responsibility for attacks
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted "sensitive" sites in Riyadh and an Aramco oil facility in Yanbu.
Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones, were used in the attack.
This escalation comes amid intensified fighting between Houthis and Saudi-backed forces inside Yemen.
International appeal
Saudi Arabia seeks air defense assistance amid missile attacks
The United States has indicated that it is not currently engaged in conflict with the Houthis.
However, regional officials have said that Saudi Arabia is low on missile interceptors and has sought air defense assistance from France, Britain, Pakistan, and Egypt.
The ongoing conflict between Houthis and Saudi-backed forces inside Yemen marks a return to a devastating civil war after four years of relative calm.
Condemnation
Jordan, UN, GCC react to missile attacks
Meanwhile, Jordan's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks as a "blatant violation" and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attacks on civilian objects while speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi also spoke against these threats to regional security and stability.