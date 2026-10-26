Saudi Pakistan Turkey officials meet in Tehran to avoid conflict
World
Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey were in Tehran for meetings to talk about rising tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the US
With elections coming up in Israel and the US the delegations were hoping to avoid any big conflicts.
The Saudi defense minister and Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir were both there for these important talks.
Yemen Houthi attacks and diplomacy discussed
A big topic was Yemen, where Houthi rebels backed by Iran have ramped up attacks on Saudi Arabia lately.
The group discussed ways to calm things down and boost stability across the region.
Saudi Arabia emphasized its commitment to security, while Iran said it is still open to diplomacy with the US through other channels.