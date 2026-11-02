Yemen: Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of airstrikes on vital port
What's the story
The Houthis, a Yemeni group backed by Iran, have accused Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes on the Ras Issa port and an oil facility in Hodeidah province. The attacks reportedly injured seven people. The Ras Issa port is a major Red Sea hub and oil storage site under Houthi control. It is also a crucial entry point for food and aid supplies to areas controlled by the group.
War crime
Houthi health ministry condemns attacks as 'war crimes'
Anees Alasbahi, a spokesperson for the Houthi health ministry, said four civilians were injured in the Ras Issa port attack and three others were hurt in an oil facility strike in the Bajil district.
He condemned these attacks as "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and add to the series of war crimes in Yemen that target civilians and critical infrastructure."
Coalition response
Saudi-led coalition confirms carrying out 'a precision operation'
The Saudi-led coalition has confirmed carrying out "a precision operation to neutralize vital resources" used by the Houthis.
The coalition's actions come after a fragile truce in Yemen's civil war collapsed in July when the Houthis allowed an Iranian plane to land in Sanaa, defying Saudi control over Yemeni airspace.
Humanitarian crisis
UN reports over 1,600 deaths since fighting resumed
The United Nations has reported that over 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting in Yemen resumed.
The Ras Issa port is not only a key entry point for food and aid supplies but also serves as an oil import and storage facility.
The Houthis' Al-Masirah TV channel had earlier reported that Saudi Arabia targeted a pier and commercial ship at the port.