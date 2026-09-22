Turkey: 11 injured in shooting outside school
What's the story
A shooting incident outside a vocational high school in Turgutlu district of Manisa province, western Turkey, left at least 11 people injured on Tuesday morning. The attack took place around 8:00am local time outside the Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, according to local media reports. Among the injured are students, and at least one victim is said to be in critical condition.
Suspect detained
15-year-old student apprehended
The suspected gunman, a 15-year-old student, was apprehended by security forces soon after the incident. He had used a hunting rifle for the attack, the Manisa governor's office said.
The motive behind this shocking act is still unknown, and an investigation has been launched to find out what led to this tragic event.
CCTV evidence
CCTV footage shows suspect entering school with rifle
CCTV footage from the scene showed the suspect carrying a rifle to the school premises.
The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz confirmed that Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin were headed to Manisa for inspections after this incident.
Security response
Incident comes after deadly school shootings in April
Turkey's Justice Minister, Akın Gürlek, wished a "speedy recovery" to those injured in a post on X.
This incident comes after two deadly school shootings in April, which had shocked the nation and led to tighter security measures for the 2026-27 academic year.
These measures included stricter gun controls.
Before these incidents, Turkey had no history of such attacks on schools.