'Scientifically reckless': US exits WHO, abandons $260M debt

The United States has officially exited the World Health Organization (WHO), a year after President Donald Trump announced the decision. The move ends all US involvement with the UN health agency and leaves an unpaid debt reported to be around $260 million, according to Reuters. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed that all funding to the WHO has been stopped, and American personnel have been withdrawn from its headquarters and global offices.

Expert opinion US withdrawal from WHO criticized by health experts The exit from the WHO has been met with criticism from health experts. Dr Ronald Nahass, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, called the move "shortsighted and misguided" and "scientifically reckless." Lawrence Gostin, director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, called it a "very messy divorce." He warned that the withdrawal would hurt global responses to outbreaks and hinder US scientists' ability to develop vaccines and medicines against new threats.

Global impact US withdrawal from WHO could cripple global health initiatives The US's departure from the WHO could have far-reaching consequences on global health initiatives. Experts fear it has the potential to incapacitate efforts like polio eradication and maternal and child health programs. By withdrawing from WHO committees, the US has also lost access to global flu data, which is crucial for quick actions around vaccine decisions and outbreak responses.

