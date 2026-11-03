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Home / News / World News / 1 seafarer killed, 13 rescued in attack on Indian-flagged ship
1 seafarer killed, 13 rescued in attack on Indian-flagged ship
The attack took place off the coast of Oman on Monday

1 seafarer killed, 13 rescued in attack on Indian-flagged ship

By Snehil Singh
Nov 03, 2026
11:03 am
What's the story

An Indian-flagged cargo vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, was attacked off the coast of Oman on Monday. The incident left one seafarer dead, and 13 others were rescued. Union Minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the attack in a post on X. He said an unidentified aerial object struck the ship while it was sailing near Oman's coast.

Casualty details

Omani Coast Guard rescues crew members

The deceased seafarer has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a resident of Gujarat. He succumbed to his injuries after the attack.

The other 13 crew members were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard and are safe.

The Indian Embassy in Oman is working with local authorities to provide immediate assistance to these survivors and facilitate their repatriation along with Ajij's mortal remains.

Twitter Post

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's post n attack

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Previous incident

Attack on Indian-owned vessel in May

This incident comes after a similar attack in May, when an Indian-owned vessel sank in Omani waters due to an unidentified attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement condemning the incident as "unacceptable."

Attacks on Indian-flagged ships have been rare amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

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