1 seafarer killed, 13 rescued in attack on Indian-flagged ship
What's the story
An Indian-flagged cargo vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, was attacked off the coast of Oman on Monday. The incident left one seafarer dead, and 13 others were rescued. Union Minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the attack in a post on X. He said an unidentified aerial object struck the ship while it was sailing near Oman's coast.
Casualty details
Omani Coast Guard rescues crew members
The deceased seafarer has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a resident of Gujarat. He succumbed to his injuries after the attack.
The other 13 crew members were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard and are safe.
The Indian Embassy in Oman is working with local authorities to provide immediate assistance to these survivors and facilitate their repatriation along with Ajij's mortal remains.
Twitter Post
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's post n attack
⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 3, 2026
On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman.
While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened…
Previous incident
Attack on Indian-owned vessel in May
This incident comes after a similar attack in May, when an Indian-owned vessel sank in Omani waters due to an unidentified attack.
The Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement condemning the incident as "unacceptable."
Attacks on Indian-flagged ships have been rare amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.