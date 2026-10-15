Sean Gardner sentenced to 90 years for recording Mississippi minors

Gardner's arrest in 2026 was followed by the recovery from his computers of videos of at least 10 minors and brought attention to how poorly abuse reports were handled in gymnastics.

Former students from an Iowa gym had accused him of abuse earlier, but those claims weren't reported as required, leading to lawsuits against USA Gymnastics and SafeSport for not stepping in sooner.

The case has highlighted just how important it is for sports organizations to protect young athletes and actually follow reporting rules.