Epstein survivor claims she had sex with Prince Andrew: Report

A second woman has come forward, alleging that she was sent to the United Kingdom by Jeffrey Epstein for a sexual encounter with disgraced former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The incident allegedly took place at Royal Lodge in 2010 when the woman was in her twenties. Her lawyer, Brad Edwards from Edwards Henderson, said after spending the night with Andrew, she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace and tea.

Allegations detailed Communications between Andrew and Epstein Edwards, who represents over 200 Epstein survivors globally, said there were communications between his client and Andrew before the alleged encounter. This is the first time an Epstein survivor has claimed a sexual encounter at a royal residence. Virginia Giuffre, another of Edwards's clients, had alleged in 2001 that she was brought to London by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was 17.

Images Andrew features in images related to Epstein files On Friday, the United States Department of Justice released multiple photos of Andrew crouched over on all fours over a woman lying on the floor. In one of the exchanges between Epstein and Andrew, the former said the woman was "26, Russian, clevere [clever], beautiful, trustworthy," noting that he had given her the prince's email. Andrew eventually replied he "would be delighted to see her."

Legal developments Epstein's conviction, Andrew stripped of royal titles Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting sex from a 14-year-old girl in Florida. He completed his sentence in July 2010. Last year, King Charles formally removed Andrew's "style, title, and honors." The Palace said these actions were necessary: "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

