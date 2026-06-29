Why Prince Harry's kids may miss meeting grandpa King Charles
What's the story
Prince Harry is reportedly worried that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may not get to meet their grandfather, King Charles, during a planned visit to the United Kingdom (UK) next month. The family was scheduled to attend several events leading up to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. However, security concerns have put their plans in jeopardy.
Security issues
Harry exploring options for a safe UK visit
Harry's request for police protection outside royal residences was reportedly denied by the government, according to The Guardian. A source close to Harry said, "He's looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they're on the ground." The source also emphasized that Harry is determined to ensure his children aren't "chased by paparazzi" during their visit.
Visit uncertainty
Uncertainty looms over the Sussex family's UK visit
Despite King Charles offering accommodation at a royal residence, the Sussexes's plans remain uncertain. This trip would be Archie's and Lilibet's first visit to the UK since attending the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Harry had previously said he couldn't "see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point." This was after the British government took away his automatic police protection.
Visit details
Harry's planned UK visit for Invictus Games
Harry's planned UK visit includes attending and participating in exhibition events at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the Invictus Games. He and wife Meghan Markle are also expected to hold private meetings with the Invictus Games Foundation at Royal Hospital Chelsea. Helen Helliwell, CEO of Invictus Games Birmingham, had expressed hope that Harry would be able to attend these events.
Family meetings
Limited interactions between the children and King Charles
While Harry and King Charles have met during his previous visits to the UK, Archie and Lilibet have spent little time with their grandfather. Apparently, Charles has only met Lilibet once during a visit in June 2022. No official plans for a reunion between Harry and his father during this potential visit have been confirmed, although it was expected that such an event would take place.