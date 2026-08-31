'See no risk': Bangladesh will consider joining Mecca defense pact
What's the story
Bangladesh has said it will consider joining the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. The country's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, said, "we will certainly consider it positively" if invited, calling it an internal matter of "our Muslim family." State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said there was no risk in joining the pact and it wouldn't limit Bangladesh's engagement with other partners. "This is a unique pact that presents new opportunities," Kobir said.
Policy stance
Kobir's stance on foreign policy
Kobir emphasized that Bangladesh's foreign policy and security cooperation must be approached "in a highly integrated and flexible manner aligned with the dynamics of the current international political system."
He said entering one sphere wouldn't restrict contributions to other alliances.
"Entering into one specific sphere within today's volatile or crisis-driven international political climate does not mean you cannot contribute to other alliances or fields. It does not restrict your scope," he said.
Diplomatic implications
Concerns over impact on Bangladesh's foreign policy
The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, signed on August 7, aims to enhance collective deterrence against aggression.
An armed attack on one member state will be considered an attack on all three, according to the agreement.
Bangladesh's potential participation in the pact has raised concerns among foreign policy experts.
Former ambassador Mahfuzur Rahman said while it could be important for Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey, it isn't essential for Bangladesh.
Pact
Bangladesh could get involved in situation for 'no justified reason'
Rahman told PTI that Bangladesh could get involved in a war situation for "no justified reason" if it joined the pact, which "has an article on collective security."
Another former diplomat, Humayun Kabir, said that Bangladesh had traditionally followed a policy of not joining military pacts, stressing that if this were a military pact, they would need to examine how its security interests align with those of Bangladesh.
Strategic depth
Supporters argue for strategic depth and national security strengthening
Supporters of the pact, however, argue that it would give Bangladesh strategic depth and strengthen national security.
Bangladesh has not received a formal offer to join the agreement yet, but leaders view it positively.
Foreign Affairs minister Kobir said he held a series of bilateral meetings, including with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, last week and the pact was an issue of his discussions.
He said the response from his interlocutors was "positive, very positive."