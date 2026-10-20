Sen. Rubio urges India buy US energy and defense technology
US Sen. Marco Rubio just wrapped up his second India visit in five months, encouraging India to buy more US energy and defense technology.
He called out India's potential as a refining powerhouse and suggested it process more Venezuelan oil.
The big idea? Diversify where India gets its energy and deepen technology partnerships between the two countries.
Rubio meets Jaishankar, hopeful on trade
Rubio met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to talk trade deals, defense, and nuclear cooperation: both sides sounded hopeful about sealing a new trade agreement soon.
He also paid respects at the memorial to the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks, highlighting how counter-terrorism keeps both nations connected.
Despite some ongoing tensions over trade rules and visas, leaders on both sides seem keen to keep building this strategic friendship.