Israel kills Hamas commander in Gaza
What's the story
An Israeli airstrike killed a senior Hamas commander, Samir Abu Younis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The strike took place on Saturday and was confirmed by Hamas early Sunday. The attack also injured two others who were later taken to Nasser Medical Complex. According to Al Jazeera, video evidence corroborates the incident, with Palestinian journalists posting footage of ambulances and stretchers that appear to be stained with blood at the hospital grounds.
Repeated attacks
Al-Mawasi home to many displaced Palestinians
The Al-Mawasi area, where the strike occurred, is home to many displaced Palestinians living in tents.
Israel has repeatedly targeted this area even after designating it as a humanitarian zone.
The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that Israeli attacks have killed 16 and injured 68 people in the past two days alone.
Casualty toll
Cold-related deaths rise to 11 this winter
Since a ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, Israel has killed at least 1,643 Palestinians and injured 5,964.
The Health Ministry also reported that cold-related deaths have risen to 11 this winter after a nine-month-old baby died from hypothermia.
Gaza residents are living in tents and damaged buildings due to water damage from recent rains.