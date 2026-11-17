Serbia scraps Trump son-in-law's $500 million hotel project after protests
What's the story
Serbia has officially scrapped a $500 million luxury hotel and residential complex project, backed by Jared Kushner's investment firm Affinity Partners. The decision was confirmed by the country's Ministry of Construction and reported by Radio Television of Serbia. The project, which was to be built on the site of the former Yugoslav Army General Staff headquarters in central Belgrade, had faced months of protests and legal challenges.
Heritage dispute
Project drew public ire for disrespecting Serbia's history
The proposed development included a Trump-branded hotel, residential towers, a casino, and a memorial.
However, it drew flak for disrespecting Serbia's history by commercializing a site linked to NATO's 1999 bombing campaign.
Public anger intensified when the Serbian government lifted the site's protected cultural heritage status to facilitate construction.
Legal proceedings
Project sparked criminal investigation over alleged forgery
The project also sparked a criminal investigation after prosecutors discovered an alleged forgery in the document that removed the site's heritage protection.
Serbia's Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime brought indictments against several senior officials, including Culture Minister Nikola Selakovic and former Construction Minister Goran Vesic.
These officials have pleaded not guilty and court proceedings are ongoing.
Project termination
Affinity Partners withdrew from the project
Affinity Partners eventually withdrew from the project amid the controversy.
The original agreement involved a 99-year lease of the site, with penalties of up to €50 million for Serbia if it failed to hand over the property by May 2026.
However, both the Serbian government and Affinity Partners now agreed to waive any financial claims against each other, which mean neither side will seek compensation from the other.