Serbia's Vucic concedes defeat in snap parliamentary elections
What's the story
Serbia's long-time leader Aleksandar Vucic has conceded defeat in the snap parliamentary elections. The right-wing populist leader admitted his loss on Sunday night, saying, "We still do not have final results... it is clear that we have lost these elections." Preliminary results from Serbia's election commission showed a record high voter turnout, which commentators had said would favor the student-led protest movement.
Election results
Student list projected to win between 135 and 140 seats
The Student List, a group of anti-corruption activists, is projected to win between 135 and 140 seats in the 250-member Parliament.
The group was formed by university students but included candidates from various professions such as lawyers, professors, actors, farmers, and other professionals.
Their campaign focused on rebuilding the economy and restoring democracy, drawing support from voters tired of established political parties.
Political shift
Government faced growing opposition after deadly railway station canopy collapse
Vucic's government had been in power, but it faced growing opposition after a railway station canopy collapsed in Novi Sad in November 2024, killing 16 people.
The disaster sparked student-led protests over alleged corruption, cronyism, and irregularities in renovation work.
Vucic blamed independent media, unnamed European countries, and an "American deep state" for his defeat.
Nationwide celebrations
Celebrations break out across Serbia
Celebrations broke out across Serbia after the election results were announced.
In Belgrade, tens of thousands took to the streets, bringing traffic to a standstill. Supporters waved flares and filled main boulevards in celebration of what they said was a victory against dictatorship.
This election marks a major political shift in Serbia as it moves away from Vucic's personalized style of rule.
Meanwhile, early presidential elections are expected to be held by the end of the year.
EU scrutiny
Election closely monitored by European Union
The parliamentary election was closely monitored by the European Union, given Serbia's status as a candidate for membership.
Observers reported dozens of suspected irregularities, including ballot photographing and alleged vote-buying attempts.
International and local observers had also raised concerns over detentions and extensive government control over media.
The student-backed victory could echo across Europe, where youth-led protests have challenged governments over political grievances.