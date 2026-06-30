Sergio Gor recalls Trump trying to call Modi at 6am
What's the story
United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has recalled an incident when President Donald Trump tried to call Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi early in the morning. The incident, Gor said, took place backstage at the UFC 327 event in Miami, Florida, earlier this year. Gor said, "He said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister. I said: It's 6am in the morning there. He replied: He (Modi) will be up, he's like me, he doesn't sleep."
Diplomatic bond
'When you're friends...not everything needs to be scheduled'
The call was eventually scheduled for the next day. Gor emphasized that this incident showed the personal bond between Trump and Modi, adding that "when you're friends with somebody, not everything needs to be scheduled." "There are leaders we schedule things with because he does not consider them at the same level that he considers the prime minister," the US ambassador to India added.
Personal connection
Trump has very fond memories of India
Gor also spoke about Trump's fondness for India and how he often reminisces about his past visit. He said, "He has very fond memories of India. His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about." The ambassador expressed hope that Trump would visit India again during his second term in office.
Economic progress
US-India trade deal in final steps
Furthermore, Gor provided an update on the US-India trade deal, which is in its "final steps." He said only one percent of negotiations are left to be concluded. The ambassador compared the timeline with that of the European trade deal, which took 20 years to finalize. "People ask, Why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, the European trade deal took 20 years," he said.
Strategic outlook
US-India ties in the next 2 years
Gor stressed that the next two years are crucial for shaping the future of US-India ties. He said, "These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead." The ambassador added that both governments are focused on delivering concrete outcomes in areas such as trade, investment, defense, and technology. PM Modi is most likely to visit the US for the G20 Summit in December.