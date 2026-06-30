Sergio Gor recalls Trump trying to call Modi at 6am 

Economic progress

US-India trade deal in final steps

Furthermore, Gor provided an update on the US-India trade deal, which is in its "final steps." He said only one percent of negotiations are left to be concluded. The ambassador compared the timeline with that of the European trade deal, which took 20 years to finalize. "People ask, Why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, the European trade deal took 20 years," he said.