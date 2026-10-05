Settlement trade ban sparks U.K.-Israel row over consulate and expulsions
Things are heating up between the UK and Israel. After Israel threatened to close the British consulate in East Jerusalem, the UK fired back by threatening to expel Israeli diplomats, putting about 27 officials at risk.
This all started when the UK banned trade in products from Israeli settlements, reflecting growing global frustration over settlement activities.
U.K.-Israel diplomatic talks fail
The U.K.'s trade ban matches international views that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal.
Some, like former UK Attorney General Dominic Grieve, have questioned whether shutting down the consulate is even legal.
On the other side, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called the U.K.'s move "morally distorted."
Diplomatic talks to cool things down did not work out, and now tensions are spilling over to other countries too.