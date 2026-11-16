South Africa: 17 people killed in 2 separate mass shootings
What's the story
Seventeen people were killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa on Sunday night and Monday morning, police confirmed. The first incident took place late Sunday night at an informal settlement near Pretoria, where nine bodies were discovered inside a shack. The deceased included six men and three women, all of whom had sustained gunshot wounds.
Additional incident
Victims yet to be identified
The second shooting occurred late Sunday in a semi-rural area outside Pietermaritzburg in the KwaZulu-Natal province.
Police discovered a bullet-riddled vehicle with eight men inside, all of whom had multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.
The victims have not been identified yet, and no arrests have been made.
Rising crime
Police investigating motives behind killings
South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, with an average of 60 murders a day.
The motives behind these killings are often linked to drug trafficking, illegal mining activities, and competition over minibus taxi routes.
KwaZulu-Natal province police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda said such shootings have different motives, including stock theft-related crimes or taxi violence.