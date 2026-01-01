40 killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort bar
What's the story
An explosion rocked the upscale Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana in Switzerland on January 1, killing several and injuring many others. The incident took place at Le Constellation bar around 1:30am local time as people celebrated New Year's. According to the Swiss daily Blick, a medic on the site estimated the death toll to be in the "dozens." Le Nouvelliste, a regional daily, also reported "a heavy toll," with "around 40 dead and 100 injured."
Emergency response
A police official declined to confirm the number but stated that many people were being treated for burns. Images from the scene showed a building engulfed in flames and emergency services on-site. Crans-Montana is a luxury ski resort town nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, about two hours from Bern. According to a police spokesperson, over 100 people were at the bar when the explosion occurred. Police have also clarified that the fire was not a terrorist attack.
Visuals from blast site
🇨🇭🔥🎉 ALERTE INFO - Une explosion a déclenché un incendie dans un bar de Crans-Montana (VS) lors des festivités du Nouvel An, faisant plusieurs morts et blessés graves. (Blick) pic.twitter.com/GKiGZfTETs— SuisseAlert (@SuisseAlert) January 1, 2026
Report
Likely cause of fire
According to Swiss news site Blick, the fire may have been started by fireworks during a concert, but authorities say the exact reason remains unknown. It also mentions that the bar is located in the basement of the building. The resort was due to host the FIS World Cup, a major speed skiing event, at the end of January. The area has been fully sealed, and a no-fly zone has been enforced over Crans Montana.