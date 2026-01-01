40 killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort bar

Emergency response

Emergency services respond to explosion at Crans Montana

A police official declined to confirm the number but stated that many people were being treated for burns. Images from the scene showed a building engulfed in flames and emergency services on-site. Crans-Montana is a luxury ski resort town nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, about two hours from Bern. According to a police spokesperson, over 100 people were at the bar when the explosion occurred. Police have also clarified that the fire was not a terrorist attack.