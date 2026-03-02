Multiple US warplanes crash in Kuwait, all crew members safe

Several United States warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, the country's defense ministry was quoted as confirming by Agence France-Presse. According to the ministry, all crew members aboard the aircraft survived and were immediately evacuated for medical evaluation and treatment. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Investigation underway Kuwait's defense ministry spokesperson confirms incident A spokesperson for Kuwait's defense ministry confirmed the incident on the social media platform X. He said authorities launched search-and-rescue operations immediately after the crash. The spokesperson also said that Kuwaiti authorities are working together with US forces to investigate the circumstances of the crash and take joint technical measures.

Unverified claim Iran claims to have shot down US fighter jet The crash comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, with Iran claiming to have shot down a US F-15 fighter jet. This claim was made by Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, which cited local sources and even released a video allegedly showing the aircraft going down. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

Conflict intensifies Israel-US joint strikes over weekend prompted Iranian missile attacks The latest developments follow the intensification of the regional conflict, with joint strikes by Israel and the United States over the weekend on Iran, with subsequent retaliation by the latter. The US Central Command confirmed that Iran targeted multiple sites across the region, including airports in Dubai, Kuwait, Erbil, Bahrain, and Qatar. Residential areas in Israel were also reported to be hit.

