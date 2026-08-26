US-Canada warned me of new credible threat to life: Pannun
What's the story
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and the general counsel of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), has claimed that he has been warned of a "new credible threat" to his life. He claimed the warning came from both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Pannun said FBI agents advised him not to travel until the threat is resolved and asked him to notify them in advance if he does make any travel plans.
Unyielding resolve
Bullet or no bullet, I will continue my work: Pannun
Despite the threats, Pannun said he would continue his work "even at the cost of a bullet."
Pannun also claimed that Canadian law enforcement had issued similar "Duty to Warn" advisories to Hardeep Singh Nijjar before his assassination in June 2023.
Nijjar was killed in Surrey, Canada.
Neither the FBI nor the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has given details about the alleged plot that was uncovered.
Advocacy work
Hope Trump, Carney confront Modi over threats: Pannun
While the Khalistan separatist told The Globe and Mail that he was "not afraid" of death threats, he hoped that US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney would confront Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over these threats.
"The Modi government is proceeding under the Trump administration without fear of any consequences," he said.
Legal proceedings
Indian national pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges
The alleged new threat comes as Indian national Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges in February for a 2023 plot against Pannun.
Gupta is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20, with guidelines recommending at least 20 years in prison.
The FBI said that Gupta was directed by an employee of the Indian government to carry out the killing.
When Gupta tried, he unwittingly communicated with a "hitman," who turned out to be an undercover law enforcement officer.