'Sharif would've died ....': Trump makes new India-Pakistan ceasefire claim 

United States President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for what he called preventing a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. During his State of the Union address, he said his intervention saved "35 million people" and the Pakistani Prime Minister from dying. He said without his involvement, "Pakistan and India would have been in a nuclear war."

Conflict resolution Trump referring to India-Pakistan standoff after Pahalgam terror attack Trump was referring to the May 2025 military standoff after the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack saw 26 people being killed by Pakistan-borne terrorists, prompting India to strike terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. He has repeatedly claimed that his administration used trade deals and tariffs as leverage to prevent an escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim New Delhi has not endorsed.

Foreign policy Trump reiterates claim of ending 8 wars In his first State of the Union address of his second term, Trump reiterated that he ended eight wars globally within 10 months of returning to office. "In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars... Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war. 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement," the Republican President claimed.

